CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty of the nation's most promising young oncology professionals will be recognized during the "40 Under 40 in Cancer – Class of 2021" virtual ceremony on Wednesday, December 1, at 6:30 pm ET.

The RSVP link for the virtual awards event is http://www.tlg.site/2021-40U40VC.

Created by The Lynx Group in 2018, "40 Under 40 in Cancer" is an awards initiative to identify and recognize the contributions being made across the field of cancer by rising stars and emerging leaders under the age of 40 years.

Nominations come from across the country and represent the following categories:

  • Biopharma, Diagnostics, and Devices
  • Clinical and Patient Care Professional
  • Government, Regulatory, and Payer
  • Patient Advocacy and Policy
  • Research, Science, and Technology

Finalists and awardees are selected by a panel of reviewers from across diverse roles in oncology.

More information about "40 Under 40 in Cancer" awards, the nomination process, and the awards ceremony can be found at 40under40incancer.com.

The "40 Under 40 in Cancer" 2021 nominees include the following:

Biopharma, Diagnostics, and Devices:

Laura Leoni | Ipsen

Bryan Conner | Regeneron

Clinical and Patient Care Professional:

Mi (Emma) Zhou, MSW, LCSW | Mount Sinai Health System

Megan Langer, PharmD, BCOP | Allegheny Health Network

Anant Mandawat, MD | Emory University School of Medicine

Danya Garner, MSN, RN, OCN, CCRN-K, NPD-BC | M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Brette Conliffe, PharmD, BCOP | UofL Health - James Graham Brown Cancer Center

Bob T. Li, MD, PhD, MPH | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Konstantinos Leventakos | Mayo Clinic

Erica Fischer-Cartlidge DNP, CNS, CBCN®, AOCNS®, EBP-C | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Julia Harwood | New York Cancer and Blood Specialists

Erin Price, MSW, LICSW, OSW-C | Smith Center for Healing and the Arts

John Khoury, MD | The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

Jorge J. García, PharmD, MS, MHA, MBA, FACHE | Miami Cancer Institute

Thuy Tran, PharmD, CSP | Specialty Pharmacy Service, Atrium Health

Jacob Hobbs | Avera Cancer Center

Oliver S. Eng, MD, FACS | University of Chicago Medical Center

Duncan Allen | OneOncology

Alicia Marie Gesenhues, PharmD, BCOP | Saint Elizabeth Healthcare

Stephen Matthew Schleicher, MD, MBA | Tennessee Oncology

Jocelyn Michelle Leworthy, MSc, CCLS, RECE | Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka

Marissa Fors, LCSW, OSW-C, C-ASWCM, CCM | CancerCare

Government, Regulatory, and Payer:

Star Jones, CPM | State of Wyoming Health Dept/Wyoming Cancer Plan

Jonathan K. Larsen JD, MPP | Temple University's Beasley School of Law Center for Public Health Law Research

Patient Advocacy and Policy:

Sidney Misigo Chahonyo | Hope for Cancer Kids

Shonna R. Andrews, BSN, RN | Sarah Cannon

Danielle Starling Pardue, Esq. | Triage Cancer

Rebecca Garland | Florida Cancer Specialists/Rx To Go, LLC

Regan Huneycutt | Colorectal Cancer Alliance

Anne Marie F. Rainey, MSN, RN, CHC | Clearview Cancer Institute

Valronica M. Scales, MEd | University of Maryland

Ashley Dedmon, MPH, CHES | Susan G Komen

Taylor Bell Duck, MPA | Merck

Research, Science, and Technology:

Jai N. Patel, PharmD, BCOP, CPP | Levine Cancer Institute

Elizabeth S. McKenna, PhD | Cancer Discovery, American Association for Cancer Research

Christopher Manz | Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Julio Macias Pimentel, MSCTI | Wayne State University and Karmanos Cancer Institute

Wesley Wilson, MSc, PhD, MRSWA | Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Hospital of U Penn

Eleonora Dondossola, PhD | The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Nitin Roper MD, MSc | National Cancer Institute

About The Lynx Group

The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.

TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care

The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is a 501c (6) education organization dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem responsible to ensure optimal care and access is delivered to all patients with cancer. The goal of AVBCC is to inform, educate, and foster exchange of current and future state information between all stakeholders: Oncologists and Hematologists, Nurses, Oncology Nurse Navigators, Pathologists and Geneticists, Pharmacists, Practice Administrators, Practice Managers, Patient Advocacy Organizations, Managed Care Organizations, Insurance Companies, Third-Party Payers, Integrated Health Delivery Systems, Cancer Centers of Excellence, Medical Directors, Pharmacy Directors, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers, Personalized Medicine Providers, Researchers, and, of course, cancer patients.

Carol Bustos, (732) 992-1893

cbustos@the-lynx-group.com

Media Contact

Carol Bustos, The Lynx Group, +1 (209) 298-5716, cbustos@the-lynx-group.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE The Lynx Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.