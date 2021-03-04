STOCKTON, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 618 Hospitality Group founders Nick Liberato (Paramount Network's Bar Rescue, Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge), Michael Dalewitz and Steve Lau officially announce their partnership and the launch of The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, a New York-style deli that has been declared as Liberato's "love letter" to the Jewish Deli. The Borscht Belt will be located within the Stockton Market at 19 Bridge Street, Stockton, NJ. The Borscht Belt will assume the market's near entire West side with planned indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate 72 guests (post-Covid restrictions) and offer a 6-day-a-week, robust dine-in, take-out, and catering menu. With a full and part-time local staff in the development, the opening is slated for April 2021, a public-opening date in April is TBA. More at TheBorschtBelt.com
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen concept is Liberato, Dalewitz and Lau's answer after a solid year of joint ethnographies and research throughout the Northeast, searching for a unique yet resilient restaurant business model within a current Covid-world. Combined with the appreciation of the American Jewish Deli and culture, and the lament of beloved NY delis slowly disappearing, the Borscht Belt plan was born. "Restaurants are on the Edge everywhere, and determining a business model that not only works for us during this time but the community is of optimum importance. Top-priority is to serve-up safe and convenient NY-style, "old-school" delicatessen favorites with a savory and contemporary twist, satisfying a variety of food-connoisseurs while keeping every wallet size in mind" – stated Liberato
Key menu offerings will include various platters with fresh lox, meats, spreads, daily fresh bagels and baked goods, pickles, Bubby Bell's Matzo Ball soup, Borscht Beet salad, and piled-high pastrami sandwiches fresh from their custom-built pastrami machine made in New York. Coffee will be poured fresh directly with an exclusive arrangement made with award-winning, Paper Plane Coffee, a 5th generation Colombian family coffee company. The Borscht Belt will open each morning at 7 am with varying closing hours throughout the week and weekend.
"Living in New York for 27 years and considering New Hope my now full-time home for the past six, I was wanting to create an elevated deli experience at the market, then I met Mike and Nick and they were on the exact same track. Plus, they're two of the biggest menschs you'll ever want to meet, it was a match made in heaven, really. The Borscht Belt will be the perfect welcome-gift I was looking to offer fellow New Yorkers who are either here as fellow transplants or weekenders"- stated Steve Lau, restaurateur and owner of the award-winning Gastropub Restaurant, The Salt House.
The restaurant's name lends itself as a nostalgic salute to the most memorable days of the entertainment-loving, Jewish summering-community in the Catskills during the mid-20th century. Partner Mike Dalewitz whose family helped run the iconic landmark institutions, The Pines Hotel and The Red Apple Rest, speaks fondly of the era and states the most important ingredients of their concept is to celebrate what he believes the original Borscht Belt represented; community, family, large amounts of laughter and entertainment, and of course, mounds of mouth-watering NY-style Jewish cuisine. Within the restaurant's design, the accents of bold, vintage colors, textures, and ambiance will all echo the era and its energy. The group's hope is when personally able and ready to "walk-in and sit-down in a Covid-free dining world," clientele may not want to leave. Executive Director of Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Cindy Kunnas, states: "I'm excited that Nick Liberato is back in the area! His Deli will truly be a fantastic addition to the Stockton Market and will certainly be a draw for locals and visitors who recreate on the towpath. What a treat to have someone of his caliber serving up good eats, coupled with such a creative vibe for our river town community!" To learn more about The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, sign-up for special announcements and offerings, visit TheBorschtBelt.com
ABOUT 618 HOSPITALITY:
618 Hospitality has an established investment fund to assist restaurants and bars who lack in profitability and are considered in distress or who are simply plateauing. They offer a full array of consulting services, as seen in Nick Liberato's featured roles on Bravo's Bar Rescue and Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge. Together the backgrounds of Nick Liberato and Entrepreneur Mike Dalewitz lead initiatives that will create new profitability, ROI and ultimately restructure restaurant businesses and elevate the current state of the hospitality industry. More at 618Hospitality.com
ABOUT THE BORSCHT BELT DELICATESSEN:
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen concept launched from the group's reaction to the communal-cry in 2020 for the longing for missed family, culture, and authentic food that ties us all together. Instantly, the "Shangri-la" days of the Borscht Belt era came to mind as a source of reference for founders Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato and partners Mike Dalewitz and Steve Lau; thus, extensive research, passion, and development ensued for an exciting 2021 inaugural launch in Stockton, NJ. The Borscht Belt Delicatessen promises to deliver a heightened culinary experience featuring the best of the NYC Delicatessen, Bagels, Appetizing and Baked Goods. Like the Borscht Belt of the Catskills, they promise that laughter will flourish and we will serve as a place to find comfort and nourishment. With an array of safe and friendly dining and catering options, this re-imagined delicatessen salutes a bygone period that has long needed a home to remind us how food, family, and friends were once served and how they can be again. Always offering a taste of the past, yet delivered with a contemporary gourmet-twist, food-connoisseurs across the foodie-spectrum with wallets of all sizes will relish and celebrate; this is The Borscht Belt Delicatessen. TheBorschtBelt.com
