PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), a non-profit organization dedicated to identifying and forecasting the threat and spread of misinformation and disinformation across social media networks, has been named the Open Source Non-Profit of the Year by the OSMOSIS Institute. The OSMOSIS Institute educates and trains cyberintelligence investigators, researchers, reporters, and analysts on OSINT (open-source intelligence) and SOCMINT (social media intelligence) techniques and best practices. The award presentation occurred on the final day of OSMOSIScon, an educational and networking forum for intelligence professionals.
NCRI was recognized for its investment in and commitment to open source intelligence solutions that have yielded distinguished achievements in investigative casework. In 2020 and 2021 respectively, NCRI exposed and warned of imminent violence by groups including Boogaloo and QAnon; charted the troubling rise of sinophobia amid the COVID-19 pandemic; and demonstrated how online disinformation influences discourse in civil society.
The NCRI is now tracking a concerning trend: disinformation used by state and non-state actors as a tool of economic war. In a recent report featured in Fortune magazine, the NCRI highlighted the efforts of Chinese influence networks, Russian propagandists, and online trolls intent on damaging corporate reputations and manipulating capital markets for financial gain.
According to the CEO of NCRI, Adam Sohn, "these threats have mutated from their traditional domain in politics and public safety to become tools of economic warfare against corporations and Western economies. They threaten the culture of healthy workplaces and the safety of employees and customers," Sohn said. "And they create rifts of distrust between some of America's most trusted brands and those they serve in communities across America."
"It is tremendously gratifying to see that the judges have recognized NCRI's contributions to uncovering rampant misinformation, disinformation, and managing risk in an era of general information disorder," said Alex Goldenberg, Lead Analyst at NCRI. "With little actuarial science around these emerging threats to communities, businesses, institutions, and others, NCRI is increasingly relied upon to help organizations build the capability to defend themselves, and open-source data ingestion and analysis are key to accomplishing that objective" Goldenberg added.
NCRI collaborates with local, state, and federal law enforcement, faith-based institutions, and the world's largest companies to build new capabilities that forecast, identify, and mitigate emerging threats.
The OSMOSIS Open Source Awards were launched in 2020. Other award categories included Rising Star of the Year and Diversity Trailblazer of the Year.
About NCRI
Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) is the world's foremost expert in researching, identifying, and forecasting the spread of misinformation and disinformation across social media platforms. Companies, organizations and institutions trust the NCRI to help them quickly identify emerging threats and forecast potential risks so they can be proactive in protecting their organizational equity before these false narratives can spread too deeply to customers, clients, partners, and the broader public.
NCRI's proprietary ingest engine intelligently processes and classifies open-source social media data. It's the most comprehensive platform available today for social media pattern recognition and research. In fact, our technology platform generates more than 1 million data inquiries each quarter. Our expert team of data scientists, research analysts, social scientists, and global intelligence professionals, skillfully analyze and interpret the data collected to forecast emerging threats and make strategic recommendations for action.
For more information, contact Alex Goldenberg at alex@ncri.io or visit networkcontaion.us.
About OSMOSIS
Founded by Cynthia Hetherington of Hetherington Group in 2015, The OSMOSIS Institute hosts the annual OSMOSIS Conference to educate, inform and protect investigators and analysts within the cybersecurity industry.
Developed by OSINT investigators for the legal, law enforcement, investigative journalism, business and accounting community, the OSMOSIS conference brings together some of the world's most recognized social media and open source investigative trainers into one valuable educational experience. This gathering of experts offers non-stop training on the Dark Web, the latest cellular and desktop social media investigations, open source searching, asset research, and borderless possibilities on the international front, plus the legal implications of this.
To learn more about the OSMOSIS Institute, visit https://www.osmosiscon.com/about-us/
Media Contact
Alex Goldenberg, Network Contagion Research Institute, +1 7328227113, alex@ncri.io
SOURCE Network Contagion Research Institute