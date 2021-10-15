RAMSEY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is now available at Joe Heidt Motors in Ramsey, New Jersey. The vehicle comes with a striking exterior and technology-loaded interior. The available trim levels of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos are S, SE, and SEL. It is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged inline-4 engine that gives 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The interior of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos is clean and similar to the Volkswagen Jetta. A 10.25-inch digital cockpit comes standard in all models of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. The front seat has 40.1 inches of leg space, whereas 37.9 inches at the rear. The vehicle is comfortable for five passengers. It has a cargo volume of 28.1 cubic feet.
Anti-lock Braking System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear View Camera System, Electronic Stability Control are some of the safety features of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos.
Joe Heidt Motors has inventory packed with new and used vehicles. The knowledgeable technicians of the dealership also offer maintenance and repair services. The official website of Joe Heidt Motors has detailed model research and comparison pages that give information to customers about the latest Volkswagen models.
Customers who are interested in buying the 2022 Volkswagen Taos can visit the dealership for a test drive. Interested shoppers can either request an appointment on the website or contact the dealership at 201-327-2900. Joe Heidt Motors is located at 515 State Route 17 South.
