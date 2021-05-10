LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New 4D Scale Multidimensional Scaling System Launch Simplifies Warehouse Management for eCommerce Merchants
Sellercloud, a multi-channel eCommerce management platform with billions of dollars in 'Gross Merchandise Volume' (GMV) has launched 4D Scale to improve efficiency and eliminate errors from your fulfillment team workflows. 4D Scale is the latest Sellercloud hardware offering and follows Skublox, a innovative new sort-to light solution that has revolutionized the picking and sorting process of countless warehouse teams.
Most eCommerce sellers often make manual mistakes when manually measuring and weighing package dimensions. With Sellercloud's 4D Scale, eCommerce businesses can simplify business processes such as shipping and receiving.
"We built 4D Scale so our 700 client accounts can improve productivity by making it easier and quicker for warehouse employees to measure packages and ship them correctly. It captures measurements instantly and seamlessly passes them to our platform." says Jeremy Greenberg, Founder & CEO of Sellercloud.
The value proposition for this product is two fold. Firstly, 4D Scale is engineered to serve as a reliable and innovative hardware solution to address common industry pain points. Secondly, the scale software was designed to eliminate the need for a system integrator, as it comes fully integrated with our own eCommerce solution out of the box. Affordability and easy adoption remove all barriers to entry for internet retailers.
Measurements captured by the 4D Scale are available via our API for easy integration and access across a myriad of devices. When receiving a PO, workers can add dimensions of the new item and quickly calculate shipping rates. Warehouse managers can even monitor the activity of each 4D scale from any web browser to ensure that everything is running smoothly.
"The compact, smooth design of Sellercloud's 4D scale means that eCommerce businesses can use multiple scales in their workflow so that workers don't have to wait for someone else to finish using one. The sleek design looks nice in any warehouse and won't take up precious space. The data screen is easy to read and allows for quick processing." says Rosen Todoroski, Product Designer at Sellercloud.
This 4D scale is a part of the Sellercloud suite of products and can be integrated with other Sellercloud products and software. For example, use the scan and ship feature in Shipbridge along with the 4D scale to ensure that shipping is accurate. The Sellercloud 4D Scale also supports different units of measurement, making it perfect for global businesses.
A video demonstration is available at https://4dscale.com
About Sellercloud Inc.
Sellercloud provides robust tools that can meet all of your operational needs – inventory and warehouse management, publishing listings to marketplaces, order processing, shipping, and even reporting. We help eCommerce merchants optimize their operational workflow and focus on efficiency and growth. Founded in 2010, Sellercloud has 700+ clients, 2000+ Amazon and eBay accounts, employs 90 staff and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.
