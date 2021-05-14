HOBOKEN, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The all-new twelfth edition of The Blue Book of Grammar and Punctuation is now available for purchase.
A resource for students, professionals, and language hobbyists alike, The Blue Book has become an increasingly popular and trusted authority on grammar in American English. Its concept began as a booklet for California state employees. After the book's first full-length publication in 2006, each successive edition has expanded on its short, easy-to-understand explanations and examples of both basic and advanced grammatical principles.
Following and improving on the eleventh edition (2014), the twelfth edition maintains the author's vision of a direct, concise, unfussy book that addresses rules, conventions, customs, and contemporary uses in American English. The new book further adds previously uncovered subjects, such as irregular verbs, that are often discussed in the newsletters and blogs at the book's companion website, GrammarBook.com. The website also offers free quizzes for testing and improving one's grammar skills.
Other topics range from punctuation, capitalization, and writing numbers to techniques for a more-effective writing style. Additional highlights include a larger section on confusing words and homonyms as well as more grammar quizzes.
The Blue Book has become an international best-seller with more than 500,000 copies sold. Over 40,000 people worldwide also now subscribe to the free weekly newsletter issued by the website.
"We are proud of how the twelfth edition of The Blue Book presents technical jargon in simple terms that everyone, including ESL students, can grasp and correctly apply," said author Lester Kaufman. "Readers may learn in the order of the topics presented or use the easy index to locate particular subjects. The book's quizzes can also be as fun and entertaining as they are thorough. The new edition of The Blue Book truly represents the questions and interests of our readers from throughout the world."
Published by Jossey-Bass (A Wiley Imprint), the 242-page twelfth edition of The Blue Book of Grammar and Punctuation can be ordered at online retailers and local bookstores.
GrammarBook.com is an online resource for developing precise and eloquent use of grammar in American English. For more information about the website and The Blue Book, visit GrammarBook.com.
Media Contact
Andy Clements, Weblinx, Inc., +1 630-551-0334 Ext: 116, advertising@weblinxinc.com
SOURCE The Blue Book of Grammar and Punctuation