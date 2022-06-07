Mrs. Krishna Chaudhuri Mukhopadhyay announces publication of 'Born in Heaven'
NEWARK, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mrs. Krishna Chaudhuri Mukhopadhyay shares a collection of short stories that explores experiences and thoughts of young people as they bravely navigate the joys and difficulties of life in her new book titled "Born in Heaven" (published by Archway Publishing).
Within seven short tales, Chaudhuri explores the minds of children through diverse characters facing a variety of challenges in life. In a gymnasium where teachers are handing out report cards to students and their parents, one of the teachers notices a parent and girl sitting by themselves. When the girl and her mother approach the teacher's desk at the end of the night, she soon learns that it may be up to her to rescue a former student from an unthinkable fate. As two families reside next to each other in a neighborhood, their children happily play together without any idea that a chain of events is about to unfold that will make them realize that true friendships can endure even the most tragic of circumstances.
The author hopes that the book helps children learn important lessons about life.
"Born in Heaven" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Born-Heaven-Krishna-Chaudhuri-Mukhopadhyay/dp/1665714980.
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781665714990
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781665714983
E-Book | 116 pages | ISBN 9781665714976
About the Author
Mrs. Krishna Chaudhuri Mukhopadhyay has been living in the United States for a long period of time. She taught mathematics in a magnet public high school. Having taught the adolescents for a number of years. Chaudhuri has gained a thorough understanding of the maze of the young minds. Her love for children gave her a deep insight and a successful career in teaching. Chaudhuri is a member of various educational organizations, the most notably Kappa Delta Pi, an international educational honor society. Chaudhuri is the founding member, trustee, chief editor and a writer of the online magazine usbengalforum.com.
