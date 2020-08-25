Drivers in the US looking for EVs priced at $36,000 with 30-minute average charge time and a range of 319 miles - New study reveals the 'tipping points' at which most US drivers would consider making the switch to an EV. - According to an economic model developed as part of the research, the annual market for EVs in the US could be worth $108 billion by 2025 if all three tipping points are met. - Consumers in the US expect EVs to travel further between charges than consumers from any other market in the study.