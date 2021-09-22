SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynette Catalano loves snowmen. But she cannot find many books written about a female snowperson in a snowman's world. She wanted to write something different than the everyday story about snowmen. It is for this reason she has written "The SnowMom" (published by Trafford Publishing), an illustrated story that promotes faith, trust and love.
On a magical snowy night, the first SnowMom came to be. She is not what one might expect and is friendly and kind to the animals of the forest. Readers are invited to find out how the SnowMom helps three helpless children in perhaps their greatest time of need.
"Children will fall in love with the animals and the character The SnowMom while parents will enjoy reading a book to their children that teaches the importance of kindness, trust, faith, and love. It is also a cute winter story about a SnowMom," Catalano says.
When asked what she wants reader to take away from the book, Catalano answers, "I would hope readers would realize that acts of kindness make a difference and there just might be someone watching out for us in a time of need." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/833646-the-snowmom
About the Author
Lynette Catalano lives with her husband in New Jersey. She enjoys going to the beach looking for shells and taking long walks along the shore with her family, friends, and dogs. This is her second children's book and loves writing stories and poems for children. She attended The College of New Jersey and Walden University. Recently retired from teaching, she looks forward to writing more children's books in the future.
