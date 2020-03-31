BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Records USA today announced a new music video parody song Corona Wuhan Na based off the pop hit Havana oh nana. Sung by masked Asian Artist Dark Venus and featured on her YouTube channel, the song relays a direct and to the point comedic perspective with a subtle serious overtone.
"You might have to watch this several times to catch all the jokes," says Robert Harris, CEO at Ampersand Records USA. "Overall, the message is serious and should be taken to heart."
"Through humor, we are ultimately trying to bring added awareness to fight the Coronavirus here in the US," says Harris.
A write up in the description area underneath the YouTube video points out Taiwan's unique ability to contain the threat (currently only 283 cases, 2 deaths). Dark Venus who is just starting her music career with several YouTube releases prior to this, hails from Taiwan.
The Corona Wuhan Na video is currently public - visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooHYxJa-DtQ .
