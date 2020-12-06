New Data Demonstrate Long-Term Benefit of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) as First-Line Treatment for High-Risk Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

IMBRUVICA® pooled clinical trial analyses presented at ASH demonstrate sustained efficacy and safety in patients with historically poor outcomes Data from real-world evidence studies featured as oral presentations highlight the benefit of IMBRUVICA®-based therapies in the first-line setting