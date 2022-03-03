ISELIN, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --American Properties Realty. Inc. attended the International Builder Show in Orlando, FL and came away new trends to enhance their future offerings to homebuyers.
For example, with the advent of the pandemic, there is an advancement in technology that enhances the air quality of the home. Fully automated room sensors and smart plugs detect changes in CO2 and other air quality measures and activates an air filtration system when groups come together.
Other advancements include health, technology, and home design, where flexible use of space is key, from multi-use rooms to fitness spaces, a tech center for kids and for the 80% of people that were surveyed (by the National Association of Homebuilders), a home office.
Let's not forget about the interior design of the homes, with warm whites, wood tones, green throughout the home and shapes, particularly the hexagon, being on trend.
"We take great pride in providing homes that generations can enjoy," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at American Properties. "Part of that is ensuring we stay up to date with the latest trends that homebuyers want, from design to technology to the appliances we put in our homes. "In fact," said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager at Heritage at Middletown, luxury townhomes in Middletown, NJ. "We visited one vendor whom we are interested in that has a product to make our design process go quickly by showcasing to a home buyer all of our options before their design appointment, allowing them to play with color schemes and more." This is just one example of how the Builder Show is a good resource for builders.
With over 12,000 residences and counting, American Properties has offered award-winning new communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers.
From luxurious estate homes and master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes to mixed use developments and redevelopment projects, American Properties is known for its outstanding architecture, quality craftsmanship and attention to every detail. Many of these communities have won the distinguished "Community of the Year" award from the New Jersey Builders Association, most recently this year for Heritage at Middletown, located in beautiful Monmouth County.
In all of its endeavors, American Properties exceeds expectations in order to deliver homes and nurture relationships that leave a positive impact on the community. After all, quality homes plus happy homeowners equal lasting memories – and that is the American Properties' promise.
