CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) and Team Eagle Foundation have selected 2 Awardees for a Special LEDR-Ship Grant brought about by the recent passing of Mr. Al Beaman of Madison, NJ. Mr. Beaman's son Bob was a Co-Founder of the LEDR program (www.tef-ledr.org), who passed suddenly several years ago, and in his honor The Bob Beaman B-Involved Scholarship is now presented annually to several Young Adults in New Jersey.
Al Beaman's last wish was to honor his son's work through these singular grants…both men gave a great deal to their community.
2020 Bob Beaman 'B-Involved' Scholarship Winners:
Kenny Schwemmer
Ken is an Eagle Scout who 'graduated' from the LEDR Program in 2013. Kenny graduated from County College of Morris and is currently attending Fairleigh Dickinson University. He has been back every year to volunteer, working closely with over 250 LEDR attendees.
He currently is an Intern at NJMEP.
Prerna Shankar
Prerna was a 2019 'graduate' from the LEDR program and is currently a high school senior and a National Merit Scholar. Prerna's Brother is Autistic and has thrived playing Chess. He became involved with the World Junior Chess Championship for the Disabled. She wanted to cover the entry fee for (10) individuals and it started with her working with her brother to create a video captured on the NJMEP website – under the 'Manufacturing Cares' banner.
This link connects to the video:
Congratulations to both Kenny & Prerna and thank you to Al & Bob Beaman!
***
Over the past 10 years, NJMEP and Team Eagle Foundation have awarded over $145,000 in Scholarships. The money is collected through donations and all proceeds from the NJMEP Jersey Guys Golf Outing scheduled for July 24th at Minebrook Golf Club.
***
NJMEP's partnership with the Team Eagle Foundation takes a creative approach to advance the state's manufacturing industry. The LEDR program is moving towards working with young adults as part of NJMEP's Pro-Action Education NetworkTM Pre-Apprenticeship program. The program works with Vo-Tech schools and high schools in underserved areas of New Jersey.
Through NJMEP's PACE (Pre-Apprenticeship) program and a newly minted Summer Jobs effort (Experience STEM), both organizations are cooperatively planning:
- Summer job opportunities that can span the manufacturing industry and other industries.
- Presentations and engagement at schools, as well as job fairs.
- Programs that may include internships, apprenticeships, reverse interviews sessions, mentoring, and training.
- Possible support of the "What's So Cool About MFG' video contest – to be initiated in Morris County.
About NJMEP:
NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.16 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.