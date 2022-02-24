BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitchell Vogel, M.D., F.A.C.S., announces New Jersey Vision Associates' new office is now open at 1455 Broad Street, Suite 110, Bloomfield, and is accepting new patients. This location is easily accessible from the Garden State Parkway as well as local towns including Nutley, Clifton, Montclair, and Passaic. Free parking is available onsite.
This new office in the Broadacres Office Park highlights Dr. Vogel's commitment to improving the patient experience. "This is not your typical dark mahogany office. We've designed it with bright colors and a modern feel," says Dr. Vogel. "We employed best design practices for office layout and installed state-of-the-art equipment. This was all done so our friendly and caring staff can offer patients a pleasant and comfortable experience while they get the vision care they need."
The 4,500 sq. ft. ground-floor office – triple the size of the practice's former Passaic office – promotes patient comfort and safety. The large, modern reception area is wheelchair-accessible and allows for social distancing. High contrast flooring and LED lighting throughout the office aids patients with low vision and reduces eye strain. Wide halls and doorways plus wheelchair-accessible examination and testing rooms accommodate those with mobility impairments.
"We have five examination rooms and two testing rooms, including one for bariatric patients, so we can better accommodate a wide range of patient needs," notes Dr. Vogel. "We are adding optometry services to make it convenient for our patients to get their eyeglasses. I'm also proud to say we are a Dry Eye Center of Excellence, with specialized equipment and expertise to diagnose dry eye conditions."
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.NJVision.net or call (973) 779-0808.
About New Jersey Vision Associates
Mitchell Vogel, M.D., F.A.C.S., is a board-certified ophthalmologist and corneal specialist, with expertise in cataract surgery, corneal transplantation, dry eye treatment, diabetic eye care, glaucoma treatment, refractive surgery, and medical eye diseases such as macular degeneration. He opened New Jersey Vision Associates in 1998 in Passaic, NJ, and has been recognized among the Top Doctors by Castle Connolly for 20 years.
New Jersey Vision Associates, which also provides routine, comprehensive eye exams, serves patients ranging in age from 10 to 100+ years in age. Most insurances, including NJ Medicaid, are accepted. English, French, Spanish, Russian and Polish are spoken by staff members. COVID protocols are observed for patient and staff safety.
