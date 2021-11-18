SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthopaedics New Jersey, LLC, dba ORTHO ALLIANCE NJ, the largest orthopaedic group practice in New Jersey, has changed its name to Ortho NJ, LLC, (http://www.orthonewjersey.com). The independent group practice was formed earlier this year when more than 100 physicians from seven independent orthopedic practices in more than 25 office locations statewide formed the group. The practices, which now operate as seven divisions of Ortho NJ, include:
- Brielle Orthopedics
- Orthopedic Institute of Central Jersey
- Princeton Orthopaedic Associates
- Ridgewood Orthopedic Group
- Shore Orthopaedic University Associates
- Union County Orthopaedic Group
- University Orthopaedic Associates
According to Ortho NJ President Dr. Stephen Zabinski, all of the practice's physicians are board-certified, board-qualified or fellowship-trained -- some are even double-fellowship-trained. The practice offers access to every orthopaedic subspecialty including:
- General Orthopaedics
- Adolescent & Pediatric
- Foot & Ankle
- Hand & Wrist
- Hip & Knee
- Pain Management
- Physical & Occupational Therapy
- Shoulder & Elbow
- Spine, Back & Neck
- Sports Medicine
- Total Joint Replacement
- Trauma & Fracture Care
"Ortho NJ meaningfully embraces the local community model, which is central to our clinical approach, as well as to our commitment to providing personalized patient care," Dr. Zabinski noted. "At the same time, as part of an independent group practice, not affiliated with or owned by any healthcare system or hospital, our physicians can share best practices for treating patients, as well as their research, knowledge and expertise with the other physician members of Ortho NJ, setting new standards for orthopedic care here in New Jersey."
