EATONTOWN, N.J., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to three high-rise buildings in Northern New Jersey. The company's newest clients include World Plaza and The Frontenac, both located in Hackensack. Additionally, the company welcomes back former client Woodcliff Gardens in North Bergen.
"We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships with Woodcliff Gardens, World Plaza and The Frontenac," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our deep bench of subject matter experts, extensive industry expertise and our technology platform will set these properties up for success for years to come."
Woodcliff Gardens is a 400-unit, garden-style co-op community comprised of five buildings. This premier co-op features a pool, clubhouse and fitness center for its residents. A few of the reasons the board of Woodcliff Gardens selected FirstService Residential are its level of co-op association management experience and its ability to fully support the on-site management team.
Previously self-managed since its inception, World Plaza is a 13-story condo complex comprised of 242 units in two buildings and features an outdoor pool, attractive lobby and fitness center.
"When we decided to go from self-managed to managed, we interviewed ten management companies. The cost was not the biggest factor we looked at," said Ingrid Smikle, board president of The Frontenac, "We looked at the bigger picture and who the people were that we'd be working with every day. We needed true professionals who would help guide us through the day-to-day. Our manager receives full support from FirstService Residential's incredible depth of resources."
Conveniently located with access to the area's major highways, The Frontenac features a dedicated NYC bus stop and on-site and garage parking. The building is comprised of 76 units across 11 stories. The building features a 24-hour doorman, enclosed terraces, indoor/outdoor parking and attractive landscaping.
"Partnering with these impressive high-rise communities expands our presence throughout New Jersey," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice president, High-Rise, FirstService Residential. "Our proven track record of providing professional guidance and support coupled with our extensive depth of resources are a few of the reasons the boards of these impressive buildings selected FirstService Residential."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
