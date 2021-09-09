EATONTOWN, N.J., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to The Gardens Plaza Condominiums in Ocean City, New Jersey.
"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with The Gardens Plaza," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our deep bench of subject matter experts, extensive industry expertise and our technology platform will set the building up for success for years to come."
The Gardens Plaza is a 184-unit, high-rise property that offers residents spectacular panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean across to the Atlantic City skyline. Luxury living at The Gardens Plaza features a heated, outdoor pool multi-purpose room, recreation room and a fitness center with a full kitchen. Located directly on the Ocean City Boardwalk, residents and guests have immediate boardwalk and beach access.
"The Gardens Plaza had been self-managed since its inception," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice president, High-Rise, FirstService Residential. "Our proven track record of providing a consistent commitment to service excellence and our extensive industry experience are a few of the reasons the board selected FirstService Residential."
