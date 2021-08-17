FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Keypoint Intelligence's Annual State of Transactional Communications - Business Survey: North America research, enterprises in all key verticals are beginning to rethink their transactional bills and statement delivery strategies. Up until three or four years ago, the paper suppression rate for bills & statements was on a steep increase, with a complete focus on the migration of print outsourcing.
Although many in the industry believed that mailed bills and statements would fall by the wayside while e-delivery soared, dramatic changes have prevented this from happening. According to recent research from Keypoint Intelligence, the trajectory for both curves—paper and electronic—has begun to flatten out as print outsourcing wanes. This annual research focuses on providers of transactional customer communications of bills, statements, policy notices, and other business-critical communications as well as the technology companies that support this market.
"Businesses understand that consumers are more informed and empowered than ever before, and their preferences are constantly changing," stated Marc Mascara, Director of Keypoint Intelligence's Customer Communications Advisory Service. "Transactional communications providers, as well as the technology businesses supporting this market, must continually reinvent themselves to keep up with these changing preferences and effectively deliver their messages."
Today's consumers want control over the communications they receive, as well as the format in which those communications are delivered. To maintain the pulse of today's consumers and the overall experience of dealing with providers of their transactional documents, Keypoint Intelligence conducted quantitative web-based research of 364 enterprises in North America (US and Canada). This study targeted respondents with insight into their organization's delivery of bills, statements, legal notices, explanations of benefits (EOBs), and/or other transactional communications sent to customers.
The research was conducted across a range of vertical markets, including:
- Healthcare
- Financial
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Banking
- Insurance
- Retail
Key areas of investigation included:
- Business outlook and delivery practices
- Channel use and emerging channels
- Outsourcing and insourcing plans and challenges
- Digital adoption / paper suppression trends and tactics
- Bill presentment, submission, and costing
- Decision-making processes for distributing transactional communications
The Annual State of Transactional Communications - Business Survey: North America research can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's Customer Communications Advisory Service. In addition, add-on options to the purchase include the development of sales and marketing tools such as leveraging the data and developing messaging through the following:
- e-Books
- Whitepapers
- Blogs / Short-form content
- Podcasts
- Videos
- Webinars
- Virtual events
