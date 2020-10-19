-- New Defender wins top honors for its outstanding off-road capability, on-road comfort, value, and modern style -- Highly anticipated New Defender makes its triumphant return to the U.S. after being absent in the market for more than 20 years -- The world's most iconic 4x4 and the choice of adventurers and expedition leaders for more than 70 years has been reinvented for the 21st century, as the toughest and most capable Land Rover vehicle ever produced -- The 2021 Defender is available now in the 110 body style and priced from $50,5001 in the U.S.; the Defender 90 body style will be available early next year and will be priced from $46,1001. Configure your New Defender at www.landroverusa.com/Defender