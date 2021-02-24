PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insurance industry learning-solutions provider New Level Partners LLC (NLP) of Princeton NJ celebrates its 20th year business anniversary. NLP has dedicated its instructional design expertise to providing educational programs and assets to a wide range of constituents including insurance carriers, national, regional and independent brokers and agencies, non-profit associations, wholesale and excess/surplus lines providers, and specialty service providers.
New Level Partners' extensive insurance industry background translates to efficient collaboration with industry subject-experts and specialists. "Our team demonstrates advanced instructional development and design competency plus has a proven track record completing projects more efficiently than published benchmarks," according to Bill Harwood, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.
NLP is the creative instructional developer behind many entities' learning programs for their employees and customers. While a large percentage of their output is custom development for clients, NLP does own and operate the MyAgencyCampus™, Risk SolutionsIQ™ and High Value Home Consultants learning assets. NLP also partners with over 30 State Independent Insurance Associations, St. John's University and the Private Risk Management Association (PRMA).
"NLP has continued to upgrade offerings, services and solutions to meet the demands of today's learners. The emergence of numerous technology tools enables NLP to evolve with new elements in our eLearning courses, learning systems, virtual instructor-led, gamification and multi-segment curricula." explains Co-Founder and President Nancy M. Langton.
New Level Partners (NLP), founded in 2001, specializes in training solutions for the Property and Casualty Insurance Industry. NLP designs, develops and delivers customized and interactive training programs, both instructor-led and web-based. A wide range of instructional design tools and technologies ensure NLP's programs are the most interactive and effective on the market. Learn more at https://www.newlevelpartners.com.
Media Contact
Bill Harwood, New Level Partners, +1 973-868-1903, bharwood@newlevelpartners.com
Nancy Langton, New Level Partners, 609-658-1317, nlangton@newlevelpartners.com
SOURCE New Level Partners