NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marylee Martin shares how therapy helped her discover the unusual child abuse she'd suffered and rediscover a sense of normalcy in her new memoir "An Unsuspecting Child: Coming to Grips with Covert Childhood Abuse" (published by Archway Publishing).
Martin discusses what happens to a child who has been affected by covert abuse and how it caused confusion, gullibility and sexual mayhem that lasted far into adulthood. For the author, it let to constant turmoil in her life that she didn't understand and couldn't stop. She shares how therapy helped her discover the unusual form of child abuse that she'd suffered and how she rediscovered a sense of normalcy. "An Unsuspecting Child" is intended to encourage people, no matter what their past is, to seek professional help in getting rid of the flashbacks and memories that have been filling their minds and a chance for freedom.
The author wants her book to teach readers "There is hope. There is a way out of the past. With help, there can be a future filled with an open mind free of the past. Once those memories are out and understood, there can be room for happy and fulfilling memories."
About the Author
Marylee Martin is a member of EQUITY, SAG/AFTRA, ASCAP, and The Dramatists' Guild, of America. She is a member of the WorkShop Theater and the Gingold Theatrical Group, both in New York City. Born in Akron, Ohio, she moved to Clark, New Jersey, to raise her daughter while working in New York as an account to support her child and theatrical habit. As an actress, she has performed in over 30 productions and, as a playwright, has had seven of her plays performed New Jersey and New York. She is a former member of the international musical Up with People, touring across America, Europe, Japan, and Mexico. Martin has published five songs and continues to write and perform. "An Unsuspecting Child, Coming to Grips with Covert Childhood Abuse," is a memoir and her first book.
