WILDWOOD CREST, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drawing from her personal and professional experiences as a practicing physician and a chiropractor, Marina Mangano D.C., RYT, in her debut book titled "The Gift of Healing Hands" (published by Balboa Press), exposes a higher quality of healthcare that will help move readers past their deep-rooted pain.
This clinical book steps into the world of self-healing with the author as she reveals the freedom that alternative healing techniques such as chiropractic, yoga, acupuncture and energy medicine can offer. Here, Mangano shares the stories of the patients she has had on her treatment table and how their deeply intelligent bodies guided her to develop systems and recognize patterns that can heal pain without explanations of how or why. It is the author's hope that reading this book will ignite a sustainable journey through the world of subconscious healing.
"The pandemic opened a lot of eyes and hearts. Our fear and isolation offered us an opportunity to draw inward and to witness aspects of healing that we don't normally have time to communicate with," Mangano states. "If there is ever a time to maintain a healthy mind-body connection, it is now. Using the guidance of this book, I aim to help readers use their new clarity to build sustainable health practices for both their physical and mental body."
Honest, personalized, and empowering, "The Gift of Healing Hands" is a scientific resource yet accessible to all readers who want to understand more about what is happening in their body beyond tight muscles and misaligned bones. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/815505-the-gift-of-healing-hands to get a copy.
About the Author
Marina Mangano D.C., RYT, is a chiropractor who holds special certifications in acupuncture and yoga instruction. Using the best of each philosophy, she integrates traditional healing with new age approaches towards holistic care. Her role within the chiropractic community developed her advocacy for educating both clinicians and patients. Mangano currently practices in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, where she embodies her work in all that she does outside the office including rock climbing, teaching yoga and running. "The Gift of Healing Hands" is her introductory book, which is preceded by published clinical articles and lecture presentations. As her work is never done, follow along through her social media platform @Chiroyogaflow.
