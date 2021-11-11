ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jaime Raskulinecz, CEO of Next Generation Trust Company, announced that her firm has formed an educational alliance with Purse Strings LLC, a female-centric platform that provides financial resources for women. As a Purse Strings Approved™ Professional, Next Generation shares insights into self-directed retirement plans with the Purse Strings audience, comprised of women who are seeking resources and education to become financially independent. Both Next Generation and Purse Strings are woman-founded, woman-owned businesses committed to educating consumers about their financial options.
Next Generation is a custodian and administrator for self-directed retirement plans, designed for investors who wish to include alternative assets within a tax-advantaged retirement vehicle. Some of these investments might include real estate, private equity, private lending, partnerships, hedge funds, cryptocurrency and more. Purse Strings offers straightforward financial advice and an available-for-hire network of vetted insurance and financial services professionals who specialize in serving women.
"As a woman-owned business with a passion for empowering women in finance, we are excited to engage with the Purse Strings community. Our mission to help women control their financial futures aligns nicely with Purse Strings' commitment to connect women in all stages of life with the right resources and financial professionals to help them succeed," said Brittany Melville, Next Generation's Director of Marketing and Sales.
Barbara Provost, founder of Purse Strings, added "We are a one-stop shop for female-centric financial knowledge, know-how, and professional resources. We're available to any woman who wishes to design a fearless financial future that's full of choices."
Next Generation also offers educational webinars and articles on its blog about various aspects of self-direction as a retirement wealth-building strategy. Individuals may also schedule a complimentary educational session with Next Generation to find out more about self-directed IRAs and the many nontraditional investments these plans allow.
About Next Generation
Founded on the philosophy that every person should have control over their own retirement plans, Next Generation Trust Company educates consumers and professionals about self-directed retirement plans and nontraditional investments, a strategy at one time reserved only for the very wealthy. A custodian of self-directed retirement plans, it is a trust company chartered in South Dakota, with its sister firm, Next Generation Services, providing comprehensive account administration and transaction support for all accounts. The neutral third-party professionals at Next Generation expertly guide clients and their trusted advisors as part of their white glove, personalized service for a seamless transaction experience from start to finish. Contact: 888.857.8058 or NewAccounts@NextGenerationTrust.com.
About Purse Strings
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Provost, Purse Strings provides resources and services to help prepare women to become more financially independent and master their relationship with money. The website offers free financial education resources, guidance, and support including events and a database of Purse Strings certified professionals that have been vetted, trained, and are committed to addressing the specific financial needs of women. The organization also provides training, insight, promotion, marketing, and an established certification for insurance and financial professionals, plus access to the Purse Strings member community as an established and trusted resource. More information is at https://pursestrings.co.
