CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, has been named as Lowe's 2021 Dedicated Carrier of the Year. The award recognizes dedicated transportation providers who deliver exceptional service to Lowe's throughout the year.
Throughout the past year, NFI used its extensive expertise to help Lowe's navigate COVID-19 related surges and national supply chain disruptions. The dedicated transportation division was also instrumental in providing Lowe's capacity as the home improvement retailer navigated natural disasters, including Texas's historic winter storms and Hurricane Ida.
Today, NFI provides dedicated transportation service to nine Lowe's locations nationwide. "Among a group of carriers providing superb service, NFI stands out for the amount of capacity provided to Lowe's and the outstanding service they provide to our stores," states the recognition communication from Lowe's.
The team, led by Adam Greenberg, Senior Vice President of Operations; Regional Vice Presidents, Brad Heisterkamp, Scott Day, Clint Motzer, and Albert Ravera; along with 376 dedicated drivers, were thanked for their partnership and strong on-time performance during an unforgettable year.
"NFI greatly values its longstanding partnership with Lowe's and is honored to be recognized as its 2021 Dedicated Carrier Carrier of the Year," said Greenberg. "We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service, deliver reliable solutions, and drive innovation within their supply chain."
Established in 1932, NFI has grown to be one of the oldest and largest privately-held 3PLs in North America, serving customers throughout industries including retail, ecommerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. Today, the company operates a dedicated fleet of more than 4,600 tractors and 13,000 trailers with solutions spanning dry truckload, refrigerated transportation, flatbed, tanker, intermodal, bulk, and conestogas.
Visit NFI online to learn more about its dedicated transportation solutions.
About NFI
NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $3 billion in annual revenue and employs over 15,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 60 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,600 tractors and 13,000 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 independent contractors. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 independent contractors. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
