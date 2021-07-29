CAMDEN, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a top supply chain solutions provider, was named 25 on Philadelphia Business Journal's largest employer list. Published in the July issue, the list is ranked by the number of local employees. Within the Philadelphia region, NFI employs 2,215 people across 23 locations that include offices, distribution centers, and truck terminals. NFI's corporate headquarters is located on the waterfront in Camden, NJ.
Deeply rooted in South Jersey, NFI was founded out of Vineland by the Brown family in 1932. Today to support its suite of supply chain solutions, NFI employs more than 14,500 associates across North America. The company's solutions include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate.
NFI continues to grow and hire across the Philadelphia region and beyond. With over 2,500 open roles across North America, NFI offers diverse career opportunities spanning warehouse associates, truck drivers, technicians, engineers, corporate functions, and more.
"Despite the pandemic, NFI has shown resilience and continued to grow while providing a safe and stable environment for employees," said Nancy Stefanowicz, CHRO at NFI. "NFI puts their people first and our family values can be felt throughout our culture."
NFI has previously been recognized as a Top Workplace and a Top Family Owned Business by the Philadelphia Business Journal, as well as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Women in Trucking.
View the full list from Philadelphia Business Journal here.
