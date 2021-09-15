CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a third-party logistics company, was recently recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics. Chosen from a 400+ candidate pool, the annual list is published in the September issue as an in-depth directory and offers readers the ability to match the solutions providers best suited to their trucking needs and requirements.
"In today's environment, partnering with a reliable and responsible transportation provider is more important than ever," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "NFI's flexibility and agility is especially clear through our customers' success during the pandemic- and climate-related volatility over the past year. By remaining nimble, we have been able to keep their supply chains running, despite the challenges across the globe. We have ambitious goals for operating a transparent and sustainable supply chain network."
NFI is leading the transition to zero-emission goods movement. A partner in the largest commercial deployment of battery-electric tractors (BETs) in North America, NFI works alongside the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure providers. The company operates the largest fleet of BETs in the U.S., and has achieved over 500,000 miles of operation since launching in 2020 — more than any other commercial carrier in the United States. In late August, NFI secured more than $107.7 million to build the largest zero-emission tractor fleet in the U.S. and lay the foundation to scale the zero-emission market in goods movement. Four projects are underway in Southern California, which by 2024, will allow NFI to:
- operate the first 100% zero-emission drayage fleet in California
- operate the first 100% zero-emission freight logistics facility in the United States
- develop one of the country's largest networks of chargers for commercial fleets (including 48 high-capacity DC fast chargers)
- establish one of the nation's first training programs for zero-emission vehicle techs
- build more than 5MW of energy storage
NFI was established in 1932 and has grown to be one of the oldest and largest privately-held 3PLs in North America, serving customers throughout many industries including food and beverage, retail, ecommerce, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. Today, the company operates a dedicated fleet of more than 4,600 tractors and 12,500 trailers with solutions spanning dry truckload, refrigerated transportation, flatbed, tanker, intermodal, bulk, and conestogas. Safety is a top priority at NFI and the company's dedicated fleets are equipped with the latest technology to enhance safety and maximize performance, including aerodynamic components, lane departure detection, tire pressure monitoring systems, lane assistance, and cameras. NFI also has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of more than 1,700 owner operators to offer a full suite of solutions including transloading, consolidation, deconsolidation, and customs exams.
In addition to dedicated transportation and drayage, the company's integrated suite of services spans distribution, transportation management, brokerage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. View the full directory of Inbound Logistics top 100 truckers here.
About NFI
NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs over 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
