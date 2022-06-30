NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, was recently recognized on Inbound Logistics' 2022 list of top 75 green supply chain partners.
CAMDEN, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, was recently recognized on Inbound Logistics' 2022 list of top 75 green supply chain partners. The annual G75 is a curated list of companies that exceed environmental expectations and go above and beyond to operate sustainably.
In 2021, NFI committed to tracking GHG emissions using industry standards and reporting to customers that share its commitment to sustainability. The company is one of the first to deploy Class 8 battery-electric tractors (BETs) in the nation, operating both Daimler eCascadias and Volvo VNR electric tractors. By 2023, the company will operate the first 100% zero-emission drayage fleet in the United States by adding 100 BETs to its Southern California fleet, the first of which will be delivered this year.
"NFI is committed to zero-emissions goods movement by being both a leader and partner to shippers and the road freight industry," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "Our team has implemented various technologies to reduce our carbon footprint across our North American operations, allowing our customers to operate more sustainably."
NFI is making significant financial investments in order to grow the clean vehicle market and create scalable zero-emission transportation solutions, beginning with helping to establish the first zero-emission goods movement corridor in the United States. In addition to its electric fleet, NFI is working with Electrify America to develop one of the country's largest networks of chargers for commercial fleets, including 48 high-capacity DC fast chargers. Included in that project, the company will install solar energy capable of generating 2.4 million kWhs of zero-emission energy annually and build more than 5MW of energy storage.
Among the company's sustainable transportation efforts are electric and propane-powered forklifts, lithium battery forklift demonstration units, robotic stretch wrapping, and extensive recycling programs. Additionally, NFI's real estate team strives to build new construction to meet LEED standards for greater efficiency, reducing utility costs and environmental impact.
To learn more about the company's green initiatives, visit NFI's Sustainability page.
Media Contact
Maisie Brooks, NFI, 8566794091, maisie.brooks@nfiindustries.com
SOURCE NFI