NFI, a leading supply chain provider headquartered in Camden, NJ, was named a winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2022 Award by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CAMDEN, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain provider headquartered in Camden, NJ, was named a winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2022 Award by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The list, citing NFI as one of 30 large companies awarded, was determined based on feedback from an anonymous employee survey on workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
NFI was founded in 1932 and is led by third-generation brothers Sid, Jeff, and Ike Brown. With more than 300 locations and 15,500 employees across North America, NFI employs associates across numerous professional areas, including operations, engineering, sales, and IT.
"We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in the Delaware Valley. Our people reinforce our entrepreneurial mindset and truly drive the company's purpose, vision, and values," said Nancy Stefanowicz, EVP and CHRO of NFI. "We're celebrating our 90th anniversary this year and are inspired by our talented employees and their devotion to the company. We'll continue to create an inclusive culture that empowers employees in their careers, embraces innovation, and inspires growth for years to come."
The complete list of Top Workplaces can be found on Inquirer.com. Visit here for more information on careers at NFI.
--
NFI is a fully-integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.1 billion in annual revenue and employs over 15,500 associates. NFI owns and operates more than 60 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a dedicated fleet of 4,600 tractors and 13,000 trailers. By 2023, the company will operate the first 100% zero-emission drayage fleet, leading the transition to zero-emission goods movement in the United States. NFI's relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
Media Contact
Maisie Brooks, NFI, 8566794091, maisie.brooks@nfiindustries.com
SOURCE NFI