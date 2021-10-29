CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, was recently named the largest Family-Owned Business by the Philadelphia Business Journal out of the 62 companies highlighted on the list. With its corporate office located in Camden, N.J. and local and national distribution and transportation locations, NFI operates 23 offices with 2,215 employees in the Greater Philadelphia area. With 15,000 employees and 350 operations in North America, NFI continues to grow its skilled and diverse workforce.
"Our people are our best asset - without them, none of this would be possible. We can have the biggest fleet, state-of-the-art equipment in our warehouses, and impressive office spaces, but that doesn't compare to the driven individuals that serve this company day in and day out" said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "We understand that our accomplishments are only made possible by the incredible employees that embrace our initiatives and live our values."
With a focus on people, innovation, and customer value, NFI invests in creating an inclusive workplace that supports professional development and personal achievement. NFI equips employees with the resources and tools required to support their teams, families, and communities. By creating specialized training programs and collaborative environments and highlighting diverse voices throughout the company, NFI empowers employees to unlock their full potential.
Founded in 1932 by the Brown family in Vineland, N.J. and family-owned and operated, NFI has become one of the largest and oldest privately owned 3PLs in North America. With the fourth-generation now a part of the business, the company has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions, including its most recent addition in August 2020, CAI Logistics.
NFI was named a Top Workplace and Family-Owned Business, recognized as both a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation and an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in 2021. NFI offers career opportunities for warehousing associates, truck drivers, technicians, engineers, corporate personnel, and more.
View the full list from Philadelphia Business Journal here.
NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $3 billion in annual revenue and employs over 15,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 60 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 independent contractors. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 independent contractors. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
