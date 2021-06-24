CAMDEN, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier supply chain solutions provider, NFI, has been awarded as a Food Logistics' Top Green Provider for the ninth consecutive year. Each year, Food Logistics recognizes third-party logistics providers, cold storage providers, technology companies, and more that are paving the way toward a more sustainable global food and beverage supply chain.
This year, Food Logistics recognized NFI in eight categories, including 3PL, Alternative Fuels and Energy, Lift Trucks and Related Equipment, Lighting, Material Handling Systems, Reclamation and Recycling Programs, Transportation Equipment, and Transportation Provider. Now more than ever, consumers expect companies such as NFI to invest in and implement sustainability measures across their business.
"Social responsibility is a core value at NFI. It's important that we not only make projections about 20-year sustainability programs but implement attainable, near-term goals that make a greater impact on the community and our environment," says NFI CEO, Sid Brown. "In all aspects of our business, we look for new ways to enhance these efforts in order to create a greener future for our consumers and our communities."
An early adopter of sustainable supply chain business practices, NFI has spent the past three years exploring, testing, and operating electric vehicles. The company is one of the first providers to deploy Class 8 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadias, is piloting two Volvo VNR Electric trucks as part of the Volvo LIGHTS all-electric truck project, has deployed Kalmar Ottowa Electric T2E Terminal Tractors in California distribution centers, and installed on-site charging infrastructure for its electric fleet in 2021. NFI is also slated to begin testing the Hypertruck ERX as a part of Hyliion's Hypertruck Innovation Council.
Among its green trucking initiatives, NFI's fleet operates Near Zero compressed natural gas trucks fueled with renewable energy. The company also utilizes low-rolling-resistance wide-based tires, battery-powered Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), and aerodynamic facets to enhance fuel efficiency.
Throughout NFI's global footprint and over 53 million sq. ft. of distribution space, the company employs further green infrastructure with its use of lithium battery-powered forklifts, battery-powered automated units, robotic stretch wrapping, and extensive recycling programs. With expectations to remain a leader in sustainable supply chain services, NFI is eagerly exploring and researching new technology to differentiate itself from the field.
In addition to serving the food and beverage industry, NFI also offers expertise in retail, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. The company's integrated suite of solutions includes dedicated transportation, distribution, transportation management, brokerage, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate.
You can view Food Logistics' full 2021 list of Top Green Providers here, and learn more about NFI's sustainability initiatives here.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
