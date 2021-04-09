CAMDEN, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Jung, Vice President of Sales, Port Drayage and Transload at NFI, will speak on a panel at "The Logistics of Food: Getting Your Exports to Global Markets" event hosted by PhilaPort and U.S. Commercial Services. Jung's session will take place virtually on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST. The event aims to provide exporters and potential exporters with an overview of the food export supply chain from food cargo experts.
During the panel discussion, Jung will provide an overview of the drayage industry's biggest challenges including the changing demographics of drivers, port congestion and safety regulations, as well as tariffs and trade imbalances. He will also provide advice for exporters, highlighting the importance of seeking good partners and identifying new markets.
"In today's market, U.S. products can be sold at a premium. Relative shipping costs are low because of North America's extensive road, rail, and port infrastructure; and shippers can take advantage of free trade agreements" shared Jung. "Exporting also provides client diversity and helps offset swings in demand. To succeed in our current environment, shippers have found it crucial to work alongside full-service logistics providers to deliver positive experiences for their customers."
With a presence at nearly every major United States point of entry, customers of NFI benefit from the ability to diversify their port strategy for more efficient, cost effective import and export capabilities. The company has made significant investments into state-of-the-art technology that give customers real-time visibility and transparency into their shipments. In addition, the company is working with industry-leading electric vehicle manufacturers such as Daimler Trucks North America and Volvo Trucks to reduce its carbon footprint by operating battery electric trucks, yard tractors, and material handling equipment. As a result of these factors, NFI has steadily risen as North America's top port drayage and transload provider.
Learn more about the state of exports in the food industry by registering for "The Logistics of Food: Getting Your Exports to Global Markets" virtual event here.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
