CAMDEN, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a top supply chain solutions provider, recently ranked 17th in Transport Topics 2021 list of top 50 logistics companies. The annual list, based on evaluation of financial and operational information, also ranked NFI in the subcategories of dry storage, refrigerated warehousing, dedicated contract carrier, and freight brokerage. This year, Transport Topics used gross revenue to determine its list of logistics companies to better reflect companies' overall reach, realigning a list historically ranked by net revenue.
"NFI has been recognized as a top logistics company by Transport Topics for nearly two decades, making it NFI's 16th consecutive year ranking as a top provider," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "In 2021, our industry saw unforeseen challenges and market changes such as volatility created by the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in e-commerce fulfillment, and rising standards for service levels and freight visibility. NFI continues to grow and remain flexible in this ever-evolving industry."
Operating more than 50 million square feet of warehousing space across North America, NFI ranked fourth in the dry storage warehousing category, keeping the same spot from 2020. NFI also ranked 15th in the refrigerated category moving up four spots from 19th in 2020.
NFI maintained its ranking at sixth in the top dedicated contract carrier category with a dedicated fleet consisting of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 owner operations. The company's dedicated transportation services span both dry and refrigerated with specialized equipment including tankers, flatbeds, and conestogas. Further, NFI is a leader in sustainable transportation and partners with industry-leading manufacturers like Daimler and Volvo to operate electric vehicles. Today, NFI operates electric fleets in California and has implemented its own electric charging stations with plans to add additional electric trucks to its fleet this year.
NFI's freight brokerage has also been ranked for a sixth consecutive year. NFI's network of over 50,000 partner carriers and 10 offices throughout North America continues to expand as the company's non-asset logistics vertical grows. NFI's brokerage solutions deliver truckload, less-than-truckload, small parcel, intermodal, and temperature-controlled transportation while its specialized brokerage capabilities include refrigerated, flatbed, over-dimensional, and more.
Founded in 1932, NFI is one of the oldest and largest privately-held and family-owned 3PLs in North America. The company offers expertise spanning a variety of diverse industries, including food and beverage, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods. NFI's full suite of solutions includes dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate.
View the full 2021 Top Logistics Companies list here.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
