CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, was recognized by Logistics Management in its annual Quest for Quality Awards in the categories of Truckload: Dry Freight Carrier and 3PL: Value Added Warehousing and Distribution Solutions. The lists, which were published in the magazine's August issue, are based on reader surveys and provide insight for shippers in choosing a supplier who is best suited to satisfy their supply chain needs.
"In addition to being privately-held and family-owned, NFI's unrivaled level of customer service, led by the industry's leading logistic experts, is what sets us apart," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "Our approach to developing customized solutions that are tailored to the needs of our customers enables us to improve their operations from the inside out. By becoming a strategic partner and extension of our customer's business, we can assist them in identifying opportunities for increased efficiencies, helping them to exceed their business goals".
On-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations were all factors considered in the Truckload: Dry Freight Carrier Category. NFI has a transportation fleet of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers. The company's dedicated solutions encompass dry truckload, refrigerated transportation, flatbed, tanker, intermodal, bulk, and conestogas. NFI also collaborates with top vehicle manufacturers to test electric vehicles in its Southern California drayage operations, and it expects to increase its electric fleet and infrastructure in the future.
3PL: Value Added Warehousing and Distribution Services is a Logistics Management category that ranks companies based on customer service/value added services, order fulfillment, transportation distribution, and logistics information systems. NFI, which has over 350 locations and more than 53 million square feet of warehousing space across North America, uses cutting-edge warehouse management system (WMS) technology, as well as robotics and automation, to improve operations. Warehouse solutions at NFI include automated e-commerce fulfillment centers, cross-docking, and transloading facilities, as well as campus-based solutions that enhance efficiency and utilize shared resources.
Founded in 1932, NFI is one of the oldest and largest privately-held 3PLs in North America. NFI services many diverse industries including retail, food and beverage, ecommerce, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. NFI's full suite of supply chain solutions includes distribution, dedicated transportation, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, global logistics, intermodal, and industrial real estate.
NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs over 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
