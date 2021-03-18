CAMDEN, N.J., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain provider, today announced a three-year relationship with the American Heart Association (AHA). In alignment with the core value of social responsibility, this work will improve the health and wellness of our communities and will support NFI employees across the country.
"Our work with the AHA directly resonates with NFI, as heart disease is the number one cause of death nationally and impacts many of our own employees and their families," said NFI CEO Sid Brown. "The AHA shares our goal to uplift health and community causes across North America." NFI is one of the largest third-party logistics companies in North America employing more than 14,000 associates in the United States and Canada. As an employer of choice, the company focuses on programs that improve the well-being of its employees and their families.
"Thanks to NFI, we're able to impact the health of thousands of NFI's frontline employees who may have or know someone with heart disease," said AHA Vice President of Development, John Arnao. "We are honored to have the support of NFI leadership and we applaud the organization's deep commitment to the community, our mission, and our lifesaving work."
As part of our work with the AHA, NFI employees will receive education about heart health, participate in "Move More Month," receive heart healthy recipes, and much more. NFI will also participate in the 2021 AHA Philadelphia Heart Ball. "I look forward to encouraging others to join me in supporting heart disease as I serve as the Chair of the AHA's Philadelphia Heart Ball in 2022," said Brown. The Heart Ball is one of the AHA's largest annual fundraising events held each year to fund lifesaving research.
Supporting the AHA shows NFI's commitment to not only the people in the communities it serves, but to NFI employees by sharing education and resources that advance health and wellness.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
About the American Heart Association -- The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA.
