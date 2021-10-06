WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIP Group, a market leader in insurance program administration, is proud to collaborate with AmTrust Financial Services to announce the launch of their Tree Care Workers' Compensation Program, providing additional coverage to their tree care insurance program, TreePro™, that provides specialized coverage to tree care professionals nationally.
Tree care companies are faced with a challenging work environment, full of potential risk to their employees on a daily basis. Falling branches, overhead electrical lines, and the use of dangerous tools and equipment all contribute to a hazardous workplace environment for tree care professionals. Though tree care companies and their employees go to great lengths through training to make safe working conditions, accidents still occur. To help support these companies and their employees, NIP Group has partnered with AmTrust Financial to offer workers' compensation specially designed for the tree care professional.
The addition of workers' compensation to the TreePro Program completes the product offering, allowing a full solution for brokers and business owners in a single, coordinated program. The program will now protect employees from lawsuits and help manage financial risk in the event of a workplace injury. The program covers job-related illness or injury, including missed wages, medical costs, any ongoing care, and funeral expenses.
"With our deep tree care industry knowledge and expertise, offering workers' compensation coverage was the next logical step for the evolution of this program," said Thomas Doherty, SVP, Specialty Programs at NIP Group. "Workers' compensation coverage will allow our tree care professionals to continue to work effectively, remaining focused on business growth with the assurance that their business and employees are properly covered."
The TreePro insurance program has been insuring tree care professionals for more than 30 years and is the largest program of its kind. It's a multi-line package that provides better tree service insurance coverage and value than standard commercial products. In addition to specialized coverage, the TreePro insurance program also offers arborist-specific risk control services, client level claims management, and a library of industry-related resources.
About NIP Group
NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager that designs unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for more than 24 niche industries. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage and create safer work environments. NIP Group employs more than 150 professionals globally, is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ and draws upon the expertise of highly talented business partners throughout the country and abroad to meet the needs of its clients. For more information about NIP Group, visit http://www.nipgroup.com.
About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit http://www.amtrustfinancial.com.
Media Contact
John Bertoli, NIP Group, 732-570-0723, jbertoli@nipgroup.com
SOURCE NIP Group