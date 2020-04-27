NJ Attorney Helped Pass First Responders Law That Now Protects Those on COVID-19 Front Line

Workers' Compensation Attorney Richard J. Marcolus, Partner at the Law Firm of Levinson Axelrod, P.A. helped pass New Jersey's long-overdue Canzanella First Responder's Act - law that's now being used to protect first responders who contract COVID-19 in their line of work.