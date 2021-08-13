SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Advanced Dental Techniques, patient participation in planning and direction of their treatment is a core philosophy.
"Patients deserve to understand their health and the treatment options," says NJ Top Dentist, Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman. "That is why we dedicate a lot of time and resources toward comprehensive care. From the first phone call, we work on understanding clients' short and long-term goals and work with them to build a plan to achieve them."
Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for his commitment to excellence in the field of dentistry.
Dr. Breiterman's thousands of hours of additional training translate to a full slate of services. From the latest generation of same-day crowns and 3D scanning to bone and tissue grafting and laser-assisted periodontal treatments, he takes advantage of the latest technology to provide successful and comfortable treatment.
"Many of our patients come to us for large restorative cases. Because we treat their complicated cases and offer services like sedation or anxiety management, we can provide care even if the patient has avoided the dentist for years," says Dr. Breiterman. "Our extensive services allow patients to have their full case completed in our office, without being referred to many specialists. When they are finished, most are no longer fearful and tell us how elated they are with their smiles," he adds.
One of today's most requested dental procedures is dental implantation and restoration. Dr. Breiterman has more than 30 years of experience in this area and a success rate above 99 percent. Platelet-rich-fibrin (PRF) therapy can be combined with bone grafting, tissue grafting, sinus lifts and other surgical treatments to enhance tissue regeneration.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Advanced Dental Techniques has adjusted its schedule to reduce the number of people in the office at one time. Besides screening all incoming patients, barrier protection has been added in the reception area and products and systems are in place to reduce exposure.
"Because our infection control standards have traditionally been well above what is required, the changes needed were easily incorporated into our office with little impact on the comfortable and relaxing patient experience we deliver," says Dr. Breiterman.
