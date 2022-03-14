SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Joseph Savon, a board certified gastroenterologist with a focus on treating substance use disorders. Dr. Savon is a part of South Jersey Gastroenterology and is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of New Life Medical Addiction Services.
In addition to being Board Certified in Gastroenterology, Dr. Savon is also Board Certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine in the Subspecialty of Addiction Medicine, the American Board of Addiction Medicine. At his addiction medicine practice, New Life Medical Addiction Services, Dr. Savon provides an innovative approach to addiction care.
"We utilize comprehensive outpatient services, including ambulatory detox, IOP/OP, MAT, peer coaching and medical consultations in a warm, family-like facility," says Dr. Savon.
"Our approach involves individual treatment planning and ease of transitioning at a single location. Our approachable center lends itself to earlier intervention and better results with integration into the medical community," he adds.
Dr. Savon wants every patient to experience the best possible outcome from his care and to live life to their maximum potential. He is also proud to announce that New Life Medical Addiction Services is now in network with Horizon.
