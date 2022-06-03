Paul Abenda, DO has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022. This Top Doctor has been making notable contributions to the study of Autism.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Paul Abend, DO for 2022. Dr. Paul Abend specializes in physical medicine, rehabilitation and pain medicine as a Physiatrist at the Sanãre Center for Integrative Medicine. Dr. Abend is double-board certified in Family Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Recently, Dr. Abend received the Distinguished Alumni Award from his Medical School, Rowan Osteopathic Medical School for his work in Autism. Prior to receiving this 2021 award, he also received the Distinguished Alumni Award from his college, Drew University in 2019, the 2011 Jefferson Award for NJ State and Regional, and the Dr. Margaret Bauman (Professor of Neurology Harvard Medical School) Award. All of these awards were received for his work in Autism.
Dr. Abend continues to excel in his field while treating every patient with compassionate care. His overall goal is to eliminate pain, promote mobility, improve movement potential and provide a better quality of life for each of his patients.
