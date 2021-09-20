SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. William K. Boss, board-certified plastic surgeon, is a pioneer in cellular therapy. Dr. Boss has over three decades of experience developing minimally invasive procedures and is regularly conceiving new techniques such as his patented procedure, GenLyft™.
Dr. Boss began his efforts in creating this procedure as an alternative to traditional surgical face and neck lifts, so it could be performed without general anesthesia, require significantly less recuperation, and be applicable for men and women of all ages.
GenLyft™ is the only patented, customizable face and neck rejuvenation that also applies to body recontouring. When developing Genlyft, Dr. Boss combined four technologies and five procedures to create a unique and customized outcome for the patient.
While each patient receives their own specific treatment plan, every patient can count on Genlyft™ to elevate and tighten the facial tissue to restore a more naturally youthful appearance of their face, neck and jowls.
If saggy, fat-prone areas of the body are a concern then Dr. Boss will introduce Genlyft Body, a multi-modality procedure, that will reshape and tighten the skin of the abdomen, arms or thighs. Genlyft Body uses radio frequency-assisted liposuction (RFAL) in combination with micro-needling and other non-invasive technologies to achieve the best outcome.
Genlyft Body has many advantages over traditional liposuction because it offers many skin and deep tissue tightening modalities that enhance the patients results and by Dr. Boss combining it with radio frequency micro-needling the skin continues to tighten for many months after the procedure.
To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. William K. Boss, Jr. and his patented procedure GenLyft™ please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drwilliamboss/
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs