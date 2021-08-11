SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natan N. Krohn, MD of Gastroenterology Associates Of New Jersey in Clifton, New Jersey is a double board certified gastroenterologist. Dr. Krohn has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs.
Prior to his position at the Gastroenterology Associates Of New Jersey, Dr. Krohn conducted research for Marion Bessin Liver Research Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, NY on various topics relevant to the medical community.
He completed a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at the Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY and a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. Dr. Krohn also received his medical degree with special distinction for research in hepatology from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts in history with summa cum laude honors from Yeshiva University in New York, NY.
In addition to his extensive research during his medical training, Dr. Krohn has three publications and has received academic awards including the Samuel Belkin Scholarship and the Ira Marienhoff Scholarship.
---
