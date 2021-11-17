SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthopedic Surgeon, Paul E. Kovatis, MD is a part of the Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement team. Dr. Kovatis provides Cahill Orthopedics with foot and ankle experience, reputation, knowledge and training encompassing all aspects of the leg, foot, and ankle. His expertise ranges from trauma, fractures, to elective surgeries and day to day maladies.
In addition to working at Cahill Orthopedics, Dr. Kovatis is a Fellow and Alumni Educator at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He was also the Past President and Chair of the Medical board and Medical Staff at Hackensack UMC. Dr. Kovatis is the only orthopedic surgeon to ever serve all of these positions concurrently at HUMC.
Notably, in May 2013, Dr. Kovatis performed the first Bilateral Total Ankle Replacement at HUMC. His patient continues to walk, play golf daily, and lead an active lifestyle 8 years post-op.
Due to his expertise, Dr. Kovatis is often referred to cases from attorney compensation boards and second opinions.
Dr. Kovatis has been a member of the NYC orthopedic teams treating the New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, various Broadway productions, and both New York baseball teams. He was honored numerous times for his work with the aforementioned performers and athletes.
His orthopedic publications remain in various orthopedic teaching textbooks and he continues to teach residents at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
Dr. Kovatis is a passionate supporter and speaker with various military organizations as well as local law enforcement groups. In fact, five members of his immediate family are buried with numerous honors at the Arlington National Cemetery.
