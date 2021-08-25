SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Jean Golden-Tevald, DO, CFCMC, FCP, IFMCP and Edward J. Fleming, MD, CFCMC of MorningStar Family Health Center for 2021. These Clinton, New Jersey based physicians are on a mission to work with their patients to discover the root causes of their symptoms.

Dr. Jean Golden-Tevald founded MorningStar with the belief that each patient is a whole person, not a collection of body parts. Dr. Edward J. Fleming also shares this philosophy and since joining MorningStar Family Health Center, the two NJ Top Docs maintain the core belief in dignity and respect for every person throughout every stage of life.

MorningStar Family Health Center is a membership-based, primary care practice which allows the doctors to take time with their patients and not be restricted by insurance limitations.

In-person care is provided in the main office in Clinton and in their new satellite office in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. They also offer telemedicine appointments.

