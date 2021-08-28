SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tasneem F. Shamim, M.D. of Shamim Eye Care in Somerset, New Jersey has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021.
Dr. Shamim is a board certified ophthalmologist who's board certified by both the American Board of Ophthalmology and the National Board of Medical Examiners.
Dr. Shamim has worked in New Jersey for her entire professional career and she has owned her private practice in Somerset for over 25 years. As well as practicing full time at her private practice, Dr. Shamim works as a Clinical Instructor of Ophthalmology at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
She has also participated in FDA studies as Clinical Research Investigator for various cholesterol, neurological and psychiatric drugs.
In addition, Dr. Shamim offers telemedicine appointments to her patients who do not wish to come into the physical office.
