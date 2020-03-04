SOMERSET, N.J., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business journal, will recognize the exceptional women business leaders shaping the cultural and economic future of New Jersey on Monday, March 23 at The Palace at Somerset Park. The event, presented by Wells Fargo and sponsors Crystal Springs Resort, Rymax and Withum, will honor the recently announced NJBIZ 2020 Best 50 Women in Business award winners.
In addition to the Best 50 honorees, NJBIZ will present this year's Lifetime Achievement Award to Karen Kessler, the chief executive officer of public relations, crisis and strategic communications firm Evergreen Partners Inc. The full list of Best 50 Women winners can be found on NJBIZ.
"The individuals recognized in NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business program aren't just operating in the Garden State's enterprise environment—they're leading it, as decision-makers, trendsetters and forward thinkers," said Ken Kiczales, publisher of NJBIZ. "This is our 15th year honoring outstanding women in business and we're committed to highlighting the amazing contributions these leaders make to our communities and the state of New Jersey. Congratulations to all of our winners!"
The annual Best 50 Women in Business program is one of many highly recognized events and awards programs hosted by NJBIZ that attracts thousands of state business leaders a year. NJBIZ also delivers high-profile, informative, and exciting speakers and topics to New Jersey's business community through its 2020 Panel Discussion Series. This series brings the best and the brightest CEO's and organizational leaders to a forum where they discuss crucial topics affecting today's ever-changing business environment.
For more information and to register for the Best 50 Women in Business program
About NJBIZ
NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business resource, provides 24/7 business news, information and analysis through its NJBIZ.com website, e-newsletters, live events and a weekly print edition. Founded in 1987 and based in the Somerset section of Franklin Township, NJBIZ is well-known throughout the state for its content, events, and awards honoring New Jersey's top business professionals. It is owned by BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of business-to-business information, research and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S.
