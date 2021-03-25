TRENTON, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite vigorous fire prevention programs and fire safety education efforts, fires continue to occur in the home. In the United States, that's where approximately 85% of all fire deaths occur. According to the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, 48 people lost their lives during 2020 in New Jersey structure fires and many more were injured. Devastating events like these can be prevented by the installation of residential fire sprinklers.
All United States model building codes require fire sprinklers as a standard feature in new homes, however New Jersey, which has the highest population density in the nation, has not adopted these requirements. New Jersey needs to join California, Maryland, and the District of Columbia in setting the example of fire safety in our homes.
The amount of time that occupants have to escape from a fire in the home can be as little as 3 minutes. Fire sprinklers save lives by reacting quickly to the heat of a fire (not the smoke) and controlling or extinguishing the fire in less time than it would take the for the fire department to arrive.
Fire sprinklers help protect those who may be unable to leave in the event of a fire like small children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and even pets. While fire sprinklers will never replace firefighters, they can help keep them safe while they work. Firefighters provide invaluable services and will always be needed to rescue to those who cannot evacuate, to finish extinguishing the fire (if necessary), and to help preserve property.
Fire sprinklers are the most effective way to protect your family and your home from the threat of fire. You may even benefit from reduced homeowner's insurance premiums. For more information about the benefits of fire sprinklers, please visit http://www.saveandprotect.org.
