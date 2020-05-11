WALL, N.J., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX, the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities, announces that Cogent Communications, one of the world's largest internet service providers, has established its presence at the NJFX CLS campus.
As a multinational, Tier-1 facilities-based ISP, Cogent Communications is consistently ranked as one of the top five backbone networks in the world. The company specializes in providing businesses with high speed internet access, Ethernet transport and operates one of the largest and highest capacity IP networks in existence.
"Cogent is focused on expanding its network to get businesses the internet connectivity they need, especially at times like these when the world is counting on the power of the internet for everything we do to live, work, learn, entertain and communicate," comments Dave Schaeffer, Founder and CEO for Cogent Communications. "Being in a carrier-neutral facility such as the NJFX Cable Landing Station campus is very important to us, as we believe competition between carriers is good for both the industry and end-users. We look forward to growing our presence at the NJFX CLS as it ties locations together from around the world and offers reliable and redundant network options."
"NJFX welcomes Cogent to our telecommunications ecosystem and looks forward to further collaboration and expanding options to power global communications," comments Gil Santaliz, Founder and CEO of NJFX. "Bringing the world closer together, through strong telecom partnerships showcases the advantage that lies in carriers interconnecting. Even though we have to be physically apart during this pandemic, now, more than ever, our communications are more critical. The connections between people can still occur and bring us all together."
"Cogent chose to have a presence at NJFX to reach more markets and more customers, all with reliability in mind. By connecting in multiple locations, we can not only address our clients' bandwidth capacity requirements, but further ensure reliability and access to redundant options if ever needed, "Schaeffer continues.
Serving over 205 markets across 46 countries, the Cogent network spans 58,000 intercity route miles and over 36,000 metro fiber miles.
NJFX CLS campus offers access to four subsea cable systems and seven independent U.S. fiber-based backhaul providers, enabling a carrier-neutral marketplace and providing multiple options for route diversity, availability, reliability and security. For more information, please visit www.njfx.net or contact info@njfx.net.
About NJFX
NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and 58-acre campus in Wall, NJ. This unique campus is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras. The building is the subsea cable landing of HAVFRUE/AEC2 this year as well as Wall-LI in the future. High and low-density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support.
