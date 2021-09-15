FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nova Polymers, the largest manufacturer and distributor of photopolymer sign solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, The Middle East, and Australia, is proud to announce that it has received certification from Intertek with the world's most recognized VOC Indoor Air Quality standard – Clean Air GOLD.
"As our business continues to grow on a national and international scale, we felt it was essential to make the commitment and promote sustainable products that meet the requirements of Clean Air GOLD," said Tim Lloyd, Director of Sales & Marketing at Nova Polymers.
A Clean Air GOLD Certification highlights a company's commitment to environmental sustainability. The certification ensures that all products created by Nova Polymers are manufactured in compliance with VOC emissions and low-emitting materials for CDPH, WELL, and LEED, and do not contain any toxic substances that are harmful to consumers or the environment.
Nova Polymers is committed to environmental responsibility and the manufacturing of products that have a low impact on the planet. This commitment extends throughout its manufacturing process and supply chain to work towards its main goal of providing customers with solutions that best meet the demands of its clients while striving for environmental responsibility. Recycled content, indoor air quality, waste reduction, and efficient processes are among the attributes that Nova Polymers provides in the products and services it offers.
"We are proud to provide innovative, creative, and environmentally responsible signage solutions that improve our ecological footprint and exceed our customers' needs."
About Nova Polymers
Nova Polymers is the largest manufacturer and distributor of photopolymer sign products in the United States, Canada, Europe, The Middle East, and Australia. The company developed the world's first CLEAR photopolymer sign material. The introduction of NovAcryl continues to have a profound effect on the creative potential of the sign design and fabrication industries.
Today, Nova Polymers continues to work with the Architectural Signage and Design community to expand their high quality and progressive product line in ways that will add creativity and flexibility while maintaining & exceeding ADA compliance guidelines. Nova's goal is to educate the design community so that there is demand created for the products fabricators manufacture.
