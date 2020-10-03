Novartis announces five-year data that reinforce the safety and efficacy profile of Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) in adult patients with episodic migraine

Results presented at the Migraine Trust Virtual Symposium highlight long-term benefit of Aimovig Aimovig has the longest duration of safety and efficacy trial data for any anti-CGRP pathway therapy Five-year open-label extension study shows patients continued to experience a sustained benefit; Aimovig maintained a consistent safety profile