- Efficacy in DLBCL confirmed results seen in the pivotal trial despite treatment of a broader population, including older and more heavily pretreated patients1-3 - Fewer known CAR-T cell therapy adverse events for patients with DLBCL, specifically rates of high-grade cytokine release syndrome (4%) and neurologic events (5%), were observed compared with the pivotal clinical trials1-3 - In children and young adults with ALL, efficacy outcomes were similar and safety outcomes appear to be more favorable compared to the pivotal trial4 - Understanding the Kymriah safety profile, and increased experience with administration in real-world practice supports use in the outpatient setting